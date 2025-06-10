West New York Middle School Teacher Sent Sexually Explicit Material To Teen: Prosecutor

Juan Sanchez Moya, a Union City resident, met a 17-year-old girl through an online gaming program, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Moya exchanged sexually explicit material with the girl, Suarez said.

The crimes did not occur at West New York Middle School, and the girl is not a student in the district, Suarez said.

Moya is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and distributing obscene material to a person under 18, Suarez said. He was arrested at his residence and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance, Suarez said.

