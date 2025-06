At 6 p.m., West New York police were notified that a 12-year-old girl was groped by Victor ConsiguaSaloj at Bergenline Avenue and 58th Street, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Officers located the victim, a guardian and a witness who positively identified ConsiguaSaloj and he was taken into custody, Suarez said.

He is charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, Suarez said.

