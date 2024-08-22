Two Charged In West New York Hit, Run Crash That Critically Injured Pedestrian: Prosecutor

At 3:40 p.m., West New York police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motorcycle on Bergenline Avenue and 57th Street and found the victim with life-threatening injuries, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The occupant of the motorcycle fled the scene on foot, Suarez said.

The victim, a 54-year-old Union City resident, is in critical condition in a nearby hospital, Suarez said.

An investigation determined the motorcycle had previously been reported stolen, Suarez said. Samuel Collazo, a 20-year-old Westfield resident was identified as the operator of the vehicle and Rylan Cook Figueroa, a 20-year-old West New York resident was identified as the rear passenger, Suarez said.

Collazo is charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury, endangering an injured victim and receiving stolen property, Suarez said. Cook Figueroa is charged with endangering an injured victim, Suarez said.

