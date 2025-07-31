Three West New York Employees Among Six Charged In Cocaine Bust: Prosecutor

The investigation had led to the seizure of over four kilograms of suspected cocaine, two handguns, seven vehicles, and more than $70,000 in cash, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Jorge Delgado, a 44-year-old, security guard with the Town of West New York, Johann Messina, a 57-year-old laborer with the Town of West New York and Carlos Begueria, a 49-year-old employee with the West New York Parking Authority, are charged with conspiracy to possess cocaine, Suarez said.

Also charged with conspiracy to possess cocaine are Dean Mannion, a 61-year-old North Bergen resident, Steven Betancourt, a 43-year-old West New York resident and Priscilla Acevedo, a 44-year-old North Bergen resident, Suarez said.

The investigation has ensnared several West New York officials including Thomas Mannion, a retired West New York police detective, Ileana Hernandez, a dispatcher with the West New York Police Department and Marquis Santiago, a Hudson County Correctional Police Officer, Suarez said.

The street value of the recovered narcotics is over $150,000, Suarez said.

