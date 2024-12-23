MS-13 Gang Member Wanted For Homicide Arrested In West New York: ICE

Johnathan Stanley Garcia-Vasquez is wanted for aggravated homicide and for affiliating with terrorist organizations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said. ICE was assisted in the arrest by Enforcement and Removal Operations Newark and FBI Newark, authorities said.

U.S. Border Patrol agents first encountered Garcia June 9, 2016, near Hidalgo, Texas, and served him with a notice and order of expedited removal, authorities said. He was detained in ERO custody until an immigration judge granted Garcia a bond in 2017 and he was released from ICE custody, authorities said.

The Specialized Magistrate’s Court of San Miguel, El Salvador, issued an arrest warrant for Garcia in 2018, authorities said. An immigration judge ordered Garcia removed in absentia from the United States later that year and he failed to surrender, authorities said.

Garcia is in ERO custody pending removal from the United States.

