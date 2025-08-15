‘Zombie’ Rabbits With Bizarre Horns Alarm, Confuse Colorado Residents

Wildlife officials say there’s no cause for alarm. These unusual creatures are simply living with a harmless, century-old virus.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed this week that several cottontail rabbits in Fort Collins have been spotted with strange, horn-like projections on their heads and faces.

The culprit: Shope papillomavirus, a common and naturally occurring virus in wild rabbits that causes wart-like growths which can resemble horns or even tentacles.

Though the appearance of these animals is startling, fueling local rumors and even inspiring the legendary jackalope, the virus poses no risk to humans or pets.

“Despite their unsettling look, these rabbits are not dangerous,” wildlife officials assure.

The disease is spread by insects such as fleas and ticks, and is most common during the summer and fall when these pests are highly active.

The growths, essentially large warts, usually don’t harm the rabbits unless they interfere with eating or vision.

Most infected rabbits recover as their immune systems fight off the virus, and the warts often disappear over time.

While the so-called “zombie rabbits” are harmless, Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends that residents and their pets avoid contact with any rabbits showing these symptoms. The agency stresses there is no need for panic or fear — just a bit of extra caution.

As summer’s insect activity continues to spread the virus, officials remind the public that sightings of these rabbits, though unusual, are nothing new.

In fact, the Shope papillomavirus has been documented since the 1930s and is one of the reasons the jackalope myth endures in American folklore.

