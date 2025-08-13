YouTube Launches New Tech To Verify Ages Automatically Amid Privacy Concerns

Google started using the AI system on Wednesday, Aug. 13. The change will apply safeguards like limiting advertisements and adjusting recommendations to more teen YouTube accounts, even if users entered an adult birthdate.

The AI system will analyze signals such as YouTube activity and how long the account has been active. If flagged as under 18, users will get a notification and can verify their age through a government ID, selfie, or credit card.

Teen accounts will see only non-personalized ads, have "take a break" and bedtime reminders turned on, and get prompts about privacy when uploading or commenting. Recommendations for certain categories, such as idealized body images, real-world social aggression, or risky stunts, will be limited if viewed repeatedly.

For creators, uploads from accounts flagged as teens will default to private. Earnings from gifts on vertical live streams will also be restricted.

YouTube says the changes may slightly reduce ad revenue for some channels.

"YouTube was one of the first platforms to offer experiences designed specifically for young people, and we're proud to again be at the forefront of introducing technology that allows us to deliver safety protections while preserving teen privacy," YouTube said in a blog post. "Families trust YouTube to provide a safe and enriching experience, and we'll continue to invest to protect their ability to explore safely online."

Digital rights advocates have argued that strict verification tools like ID checks are violations of free speech and privacy for users of all ages. Critics have pointed to the sweeping rules recently enacted in the United Kingdom under its Online Safety Act.

Platforms like Reddit locked entire forums behind ID checks in the UK, including subreddits covering topics like support for sexual assault victims, LGBTQ+ identity, and public health. Users reported being shut out entirely unless they uploaded sensitive personal documents.

Critics say such measures risk over-censoring legal content, chilling speech, and pushing teens toward unregulated corners of the internet.

"US legislators have been disarmingly explicit about their intentions to use restrictions on sexually explicit content as a Trojan horse that will eventually help them censor all sorts of other perfectly legal (and largely uncontroversial) content," the Electronic Frontier Foundation said. "We've already seen them move the goalposts from porn to transgender and other LGBTQ+ content. What's next?"

YouTube says it will closely monitor the US launch of the new AI tool before expanding to other markets.

