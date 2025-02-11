'You're Dead:' Tesla Driver Who Hit Minivan With Baseball Bat Surrenders, Paramus PD Says

George Demirdjian, 31 — who was charged with third-degree terroristic threats and fourth-degree criminal mischief — has three pages of traffic offenses in the NJ Courts system dating back to 2012. He has been cited for careless driving four times (2013, 2017, 2018, and 2021), records show.

He has also been cited for unsafe lane change and unsafe operation of vehicle, the latter of which the NJ Courts database shows he was cited for three times.

The Paramus Police Communications Center received a 911 call from a motorist reporting a road rage incident involving a 2016 Honda Odyssey and a 2023 silver Tesla, which fled the scene, around 4:30 p.m., Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

The driver of the Honda, a 50-year-old male from Ridgewood, said he was traveling slowly on the ramp from Route 4 East onto Route 17 South due to traffic when he saw a Tesla cross multiple lanes from the left and cut in front of his vehicle, Guidetti said. In response, he honked his horn at the Tesla due to its erratic driving.

The Tesla's driver, later identified as Demirdjian, allegedly stopped his vehicle diagonally across multiple southbound lanes, blocking the Honda's path. Demirdjian got out of his vehicle holding a 34-inch maple wood baseball bat and approached the front of the Honda, making a jab-like motion toward its front grille, according to Guidetti. He then returned to his vehicle and allegedly drove recklessly through Route 17 southbound traffic, Guidetti said.

While continuing south on Route 17 near South Farview Avenue, Demirdjian allegedly drove alongside the passenger side of the Honda, leaned out of his driver's side window, and swung the baseball bat, striking the rear passenger-side door and causing moderate damage, Guidetti said.

He then made a throat-slashing gesture and yelled, "You're dead, you're a loser," the chief said.

Detective Sgt. Paul Simone, with assistance from the Bergen County Sheriff's Department, identified Demirdjian as the Tesla's driver. Demirdjian voluntarily responded to Paramus Police Headquarters and surrendered the 34-inch maple wood baseball bat, Guidetti said.

Demirdjian was charged then served a copy of the complaint and released on his own recognizance. A court date is scheduled for Feb. 28, 2025.

The Paramus Police Department recommends the following to help drivers avoid aggressive driving behaviors:

1. Plan Ahead and Allow Extra Travel Time.

2. Use Signals Appropriately

Always signal before changing lanes or making turns.

3. Anticipate Potential Hazards: Stay alert and be prepared for unexpected actions from other drivers.

Having a plan to respond calmly can prevent situations from escalating into aggressive encounters, Guidetti said.

