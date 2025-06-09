Young NJ Navy Dad Dies Days Before Coming Home To Baby Girl, Wife

Michael Redzio, of Saddle Brook, passed away on June 4, while stationed in San Diego, according to a GoFundMe launched by family friend Jakub Gniazdowski.

Gniazdowski did not provide details about the nature of the accident. However, on June 4, NBC San Diego reported that a 24-year-old Ford F-150 driver crashed through roadblocks and rear-ended an unoccupied forklift around 2 a.m., leaving two passengers seriously injured. It is not yet confirmed whether Redzio was involved in that incident. Daily Voice has reached out to San Diego police for clarification.

Redzio had served in the Navy since 2020 and was described as a devoted husband to Alexa and a loving father to their 6-month-old daughter, Everly.

“He was the kind of person who always put his family first — kind-hearted, steady, and selfless — with plans to build a life rooted in love and stability,” Gniazdowski wrote on the fundraiser page.

As of press time, the fundraiser had raised $5,500 to help support Alexa and baby Everly as they face life without him.

On Facebook, Alexa poured her heart into a tribute to her late husband.

“You were more than just my husband — you were my best friend, my safe place and my soulmate,” she wrote. “The first day you held our baby girl was like you held the whole world in your hands and that will stay with me forever.”

Alexa vowed to keep Michael’s memory alive for their daughter.

“Watching you be the best dad to Evie was the greatest blessing in my life,” she wrote. “You gave her the kind of love that will stay forever. You were her hero and mine.”

A link to the GoFundMe can be found here.

