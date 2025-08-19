You Can Now Trade NFL, College Football Games Like Stocks: Here's How

Robinhood is rolling out professional and college football prediction markets on its app, the financial services company announced on Tuesday, Aug. 19. Customers can now trade on outcomes for all regular-season NFL matchups, as well as top college games.

The Prediction Markets Hub will allow users the chance to trade contracts tied to the outcomes of every pro game and matchups across Power 4 schools and Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) independents.

"Football is far and away the most popular sport in America," said JB Mackenzie, general manager of futures and international at Robinhood. "Adding pro and college football to our prediction markets hub is a no-brainer for us as we aim to make Robinhood a one-stop shop for all your investing and trading needs."

Unlike sports betting, event contracts on Robinhood function like financial markets, where buyers and sellers interact to set prices in real time. Customers can adjust or exit their positions throughout a game until the contract expires.

The company said contracts for the first two weeks of the season are available now. Additional games will be added weekly as the season progresses.

Robinhood began offering prediction markets in late 2024, with more than two billion contracts traded since launch. The platform currently lists contracts across cryptocurrency, economics, finance, culture, and sports, with more expected.

The platform is hoping to expand its sports betting options as its prediction markets grow. On a quarterly earnings call in July, chief financial officer Jason Warnick said Robinhood is seeing its strongest engagement in sports wagers, CNBC reported.

Trading is available daily from 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. for eligible customers who apply and are approved for a Robinhood Derivatives account.

