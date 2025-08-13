You Can Get Up To $7,500 In Massive Cellphone Data Breach Settlement: Here's How

AT&T has agreed to pay $177 million to settle claims from two data breaches announced in March and July 2024 that exposed sensitive customer information. The settlement covers US residents whose data was included in either incident and offers payments of up to $7,500 for documented losses.

The first breach involved names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, birth dates, account passcodes, billing account numbers, and Social Security numbers. The second breach included customer phone numbers, numbers they interacted with, call counts and durations, and in some cases, cell site identification numbers.

AT&T will create two funds: $149 million for the first breach and $28 million for the second. Members of the class action lawsuit can file for either a documented loss cash payment or a tiered cash payment, depending on the type of information compromised.

Those who file claims can receive up to $5,000 in the first breach and up to $2,500 in the second. Anyone affected by both breaches can seek benefits for each, provided they submit separate documentation.

The deadline to file a claim is Tuesday, Nov. 18. The final approval hearing is set for Wednesday, Dec. 3.

You can learn more about filing a claim on the settlement's website or by calling 833-890-4930.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.