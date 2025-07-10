Yes, Your Electric Bill Is Higher — And It’s Not Just The AC

Electric rates increased across New Jersey on June 1, and many customers may not have realized it. Now, with air conditioners blasting in record heat, bills are spiking by $25 or more in some households.

The increases apply to most customers of PSE&G, JCP&L, ACE, and RECO, and were approved in February by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) following the annual electricity auction.

“A PSE&G residential electric customer who uses an average of 650 kilowatt-hours per month will pay $183 per month, or about $27 more per month than they do now,” the utility said in a February letter.

For JCP&L customers, it’s a similar story — or worse.

“Based on the results of this BGS auction, a typical JCP&L customer using 777 kWh/month can expect to see their total bill increase by 19.9% beginning June 1,” the utility said.

Customers have two separate charges on their bills: one for delivery, which goes to the utility, and one for electric supply, which can be purchased from a third-party provider or the utility itself through Basic Generation Service (BGS). JCP&L clarified that it does not generate electricity or mark up supply costs, and any increase is passed through from suppliers.

“We know managing energy costs is important for our customers,” JCP&L said. “That’s why we’re committed to giving you the information and tools you need to manage your bill while delivering the safe, reliable power you deserve.”

On Reddit, frustrated customers began comparing bills.

“Went from $130 last month to $250! 🤩” one user posted.

Another wrote: “I used less this June — 1,049 kWh in 2025 compared to 1,133 kWh in 2024 — and still paid more: $350 this year versus $280 last year.”

“$240 in May to $360 in June.”

The sticker shock is real — and for many, unexpected.

The BPU said the jump is being driven by “rapidly increasing demand for electricity, coupled with limited supply growth due to lagging new generation interconnection, and flawed market dynamics in the PJM region.”

“PJM’s recent capacity auction results are the main driver of these increases,” BPU President Christine Guhl-Sadovy said.

Customers of all four regulated New Jersey electric utilities saw similar increases:

PSE&G: 17.24% ($155.84 ➝ $182.71)

JCP&L: 20.20% ($112.25 ➝ $134.92)

ACE: 17.23% ($162.60 ➝ $190.62)

RECO: 18.18% ($140.16 ➝ $165.64)

Brian Lipman, Director of the New Jersey Rate Counsel, said the outcome of the auction is “deeply concerning.”

“There was a significant increase in prices, with the average electric ratepayer seeing an increase of over $20.00 per month, which [will] have a substantial impact on New Jersey families and businesses, especially those least able to afford it,” Lipman said.

He warned that PJM’s failure to update its market rules and speed up connections to new power sources will keep costs high going forward.

