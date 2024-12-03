Yankees Legend CC Sabathia Brings Holiday Cheer To Bergen County

Sabathia, along with his wife Amber, are hosting their annual holiday caravan for 150 kids from the John Grimm Madison Boys and Girls Club and Bronx Arts Charter School on Friday, Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. at Nickelodeon Universe at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford.

"Giving back to the community that supported me throughout my career is an honor," Sabathia said. "The smiles on their faces remind me why we do this every year — to spread love, hope, and holiday cheer.."

The event allows kids to shop for things they may need or want and enjoy the spirit of the holidays. The Sabathia's are hosting the event through their PitCCh In Foundation.

Sabathia, who retired in 2019 after winning a World Series with the Yankees in 2009, is appearing on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this year.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.