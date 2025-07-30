Fair 84°

WWE Takes Over American Dream For Summerslam: Meet Undertaker, Bret Hart, Bayley

Ahead of its two-night Summerslam event at MetLife Stadium, WWE is giving fans a chance to get in on the fun.

The Undertaker, Bret Hart and Bayley are hosting meet and greet sessions ahead of WWE Summerslam.

The Summerslam Superstore will be opening at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford from Friday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 3. The store will feature exclusive merchandise, including replica championship titles, superstar apparel, signed memorabilia, collectibles and mini-titles. 

WWE will be hosting meet and greet experiences with some of its all-time legends like Bret Hart, The Undertaker, Mick Foley and Kurt Angle, along with current superstars like Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Iyo Sky and Bayley. 

The Giants/Jets flagship store at MetLife Stadium will be turned into the SummerSlam Team Store and be open Saturday, Aug. 2, and Sunday, Aug. 3.

For schedule and ticket information for the meet and greets, click here.

Summerslam will be held at MetLife Stadium Saturday, Aug. 2 and Sunday, Aug. 3.

