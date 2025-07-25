Wrong Way DUI Paterson Driver Had Kids In Car: Police

On Monday, July 20, at 1:36 a.m., officers responded to a report of a wrong-way driver on Route 46, Denville police said. The vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and was pulled over, police said.

The driver, Vicraida Ortega, was operating the vehicle while intoxicated and had two juveniles in the vehicle at the time, police said.

Ortega is charged with cruelty neglect of children, driving while under the influence, wrong way on a one-way street, reckless driving and careless driving, police said.

