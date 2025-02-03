Wrong-Way DUI Driver Kills PA Man On Route 80: Police, Court Records

Victor Peters, 45, of Parsippany was heading east in the westbound lanes of Route 80 in a Mercedes SUV in Rockaway Township when he struck a Ford pickup truck driven by Destinn McKnight around 2:20 a.m., according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan.

McKnight died while Peters was seriously injured, Marchan said.

Records show Peters has been charged with a slew of motor vehicle offenses including DUI, reckless driving, careless driving, wrong way on one-way street, failure to have inspection, vehicle in unsafe condition, unsafe operation of vehicle, open container of alcohol or unsealed cannabis in motor vehicle, and more.

The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

