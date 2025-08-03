Wrestling Coach, 24, Killed In NJ Motorcycle Crash, Sources Say (Update)

Frank Fea, 24, of Middletown, NY, died following a crash at the intersection of Pascack Road and West Hill Road in Woodcliff Lake on Friday, Aug. 1, according to sources familiar with the incident.

Fea served as an assistant wrestling coach at Don Bosco Prep from 2022 to 2023, the school’s website says. He previously wrestled for Goshen High School and Castleton University.

Fea also worked as a resident coach at RedNose Wrestling School, where his younger brother, Division 1 wrestler Nick Fea, trained.

Nick is organizing a white balloon release in Frank’s memory on Monday, Aug. 4, in Nanuet.

