World’s Largest Indoor Putting Course Opens In NJ This Month

A massive new entertainment venue is teeing off in Edison, and it's promising first-class fun from the moment it opens.

Albatross, located at 991 Route 1, officially opens Saturday, June 21, bringing with it the world’s largest themed indoor putting experience, along with 32 luxury bowling lanes, handcrafted cocktails, and a full menu of elevated eats.

Whether you’re showing up for friendly competition or a wild night out, Albatross says it’s the “ultimate playground for everyone.”

Inside, guests will find “luxury play every day,” a bold visual design, music, and what Albatross calls a “funfair of flavorful dining.”

💸 Pricing:

Putting: $22 per person, per round

Bowling (Friday–Sunday, 2-person minimum):

60 minutes: $22 per person

90 minutes: $32 per person

120 minutes: $41 per person

Bowling (Weekday rates):

90 minutes: $44 per person

120 minutes: $59 per person

Walk-ins are welcome, and reservations are expected to go fast for opening weekend.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.