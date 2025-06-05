Woman Walks Into Route 3 Hotel Room, Steals Cell Phone, Police Say

Officers responded to the Howard Johnson's hotel on Route 3 West on Monday, June 2, 2025, around an undisclosed time, after a 23-year-old woman reported her phone had been stolen, according to the Clifton Police Department.

The victim told police that another woman walked into her room while the door was momentarily left unlocked. The woman grabbed the victim’s cell phone and ran off.

The victim followed the woman, later identified as Natalie Valles, 42, of Passaic, and saw her enter another room, police said.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage and confirmed the victim’s account. Valles was then arrested and charged with burglary.

She was taken to the Passaic County Sheriff's Office Corrections Hub, where she awaits her first appearance in CJP Court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.