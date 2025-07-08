Woman Ran Prostitution House In Montclair, Cops Say

Law enforcement began investigating a business on the 400 block of Bloomfield Avenue after receiving complaints about suspected acts of prostitution, Montclair police said.

On Wednesday, July 2, a law enforcement operation led to the arrest of Meifeing Li, police said. Li is charged with prostitution, police said.

Detectives seized cash, surveillance equipment and other items linked to prostitution related activities, police said.

