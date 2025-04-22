Woman Killed, Man Wounded In Paterson Park Shooting: Prosecutor

Officers responded to East Side Park just before 6 p.m. when gunfire rang out, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In- Charge Patrick Murray said.

Soon after, both victims arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center, where the woman was pronounced dead.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

