Woman Dumps Dog At Sussex County Animal Shelter: 'Sorry, His Name Is Roscoe'

At approximately 10:55 a.m., the woman, described as having black hair and wearing a green Jets hoodie and mask, entered the shelter and threw the dog’s leash at a staff member. She fled the scene, shouting, “Sorry, his name is Roscoe.”

The suspect left in a white Hyundai Sonata, believed to be a 2020-2023 model. Roscoe, the abandoned dog, is now under the care of shelter staff but requires immediate medical attention, the shelter said.

The Hopatcong Police Department is investigating this troubling case of animal abandonment. Authorities are appealing to the public for help in identifying the woman or providing any information about the incident.

The Hopatcong Police Department is investigating this case. If you have any information or can assist, please contact HLEO DiMatteo at 973-398-5000 or email gdimatteo@hopatcongpolice.org. Anonymous tips are welcome and appreciated.

