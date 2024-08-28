Woman Charged With Selling $18M In Bogus Coupons Downloaded In NJ: Feds

From June 2020 through June 2024, Janet Bernal — who goes by the names Rocky, Rocky G, Rocky Gee, and RockyG-Kruella — orchestrated a scheme to produce and sell fraudulent, counterfeit coupons for use by purchasers at retail stores throughout the United States, including large pharmacies and grocery stores, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Bernal offered counterfeit coupons through a monthly fee-based subscription group that was available on a commonly used Internet cloud-based messaging application.

Purchasers subscribed to the group, paid a monthly fee, and then had unlimited access to numerous types of counterfeit coupons that Bernal posted for download on the application, Sellinger said.

Members paid the monthly fee to mobile cash accounts associated directly with Bernal, and downloaded tens of thousands of counterfeit coupons and redeemed them at retail stores throughout New Jersey and elsewhere, officials said.

The loss to 156 retail stores and to the manufacturers whose products were covered by the counterfeit coupons was approximately $18 million.

Bernal was charged by complaint with three counts of wire fraud. She appeared on Aug. 27, 2024, in the Western District of Texas, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard Farrer in San Antonio federal court, and was released on $15,000 secured bond.

