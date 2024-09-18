Woj Bomb: NBA Insider, North Jersey Resident, Leaving ESPN

The Glen Rock, NJ resident, known for setting social media afire with his basketball scoops, announced on Wednesday, Sept. 18, that he is leaving ESPN.

And in classic "Woj Bomb" style, nobody saw it coming, sharing it on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he has 6.5 million followers.

"I grew up the son of a factory worker two miles from ESPN's campus and only ever dreamed of making a living as a sportswriter," Wojnarowski said. "Thirty-seven years ago, the Hartford Courant gave me my first byline and I never stopped chasing the thrill of it all. This craft transformed my life, but I've decided to retire from ESPN and the news industry. I understand the commitment required in my role and it's an investment that I'm no longer driven to make."

The NBA scoop machine plans to become the general manager of the St. Bonaventure University basketball program, ESPN reported. Wojnarowski graduated from St. Bonaventure in 1991.

Wojnarowski broke stories at all hours of the day and night, no matter where he was. Last year, he tweeted at 2:01 a.m. from Newark Airport that James Harden had been traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers, missing a flight to Los Angeles to ensure he was able to breakke the news.

Wojnarowski revealed on a podcast he sat at Newark Airport, watching the airport close and then re-open again. He was thrown out of an airport lounge at 10:30 p.m. when it shut down for the evening and said he sat downstairs in the airport, waiting for the news the break.

After breaking the news, he said he left the airport at 3:30 a.m. and headed home to Glen Rock.

