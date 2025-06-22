WNBA Rookies Outearning NBA Prospects On Social Media, Study Finds: Here's Why

Doc's Sports Service, a sports betting news outlet, ranked the top 50 NBA and WNBA draft prospects in 2025 by their estimated online income. The results show that many WNBA players are supplementing their dramatically lower base salaries with endorsements and other advertising deals.

Former UConn star Paige Bueckers, drafted No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings, could bring in more than $1 million per year from her Instagram and TikTok accounts. That's four times more than Duke prospect Cooper Flagg, who's widely expected to join Bueckers in Dallas as the No. 1 NBA Draft pick.

Bueckers is estimated to earn $1,047,096 annually from social media, compared to just $78,831 in her rookie salary. That means 93% of her first-year income would come from online brand deals, not basketball.

Monetizing her off-court popularity is hardly new for "Paige Buckets."

While playing for the Huskies, Bueckers was praised as a pioneer for college athletes navigating the new world of name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals. At UConn, she secured a broad portfolio of deals with major brands such as Nike, Gatorade, Bose, Verizon, and Chegg.

Bueckers even signed an NIL deal with financial software company Intuit, with the goal of helping college students of all kinds manage their money.

"I think honestly the best advice I can give is to ask questions," Bueckers told Sports Illustrated in March. "Have a good team around you that knows what they're doing, so like leaning on into that, leaning on a financial advisor and using their knowledge to build yours, using those resources that are available to you. Nobody is born with an innate knowledge of how to handle your money, but people are paid to do so and that's their job to do so."

Chicago Sky guard Hailey Van Lith could earn $338,849 digitally, more than four times her expected salary of $72,455 after she was drafted out of TCU. By comparison, Flagg is projected to earn $255,511 online, just 2% of his expected $12.6 million salary.

Other top-earning NBA Draft prospects include Rutgers star Ace Bailey ($45,299), national champion at Florida and former Iona guard Walter Clayton Jr. ($26,846), and Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears ($22,324).

Some NBA players have struggled to build an online following that can be monetized, despite proving to be among the best in basketball. Rutgers guard Dylan Harper, son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, only has an estimated $682 in social media earnings due to low followings on Instagram and TikTok.

Despite women's basketball players cashing in through online fame, the salary pay gap remains dramatically large.

The top NBA draft selection's salary has jumped from $4.6 million in 2014 to $12.2 million in 2023. In the WNBA, the No. 1 pick's salary only rose from $48,670 to $74,305.

Doc's Sports reviewed each prospect's Instagram and TikTok follower counts. The website then estimated yearly social media income, assuming each player posted one sponsored post per week.

The 2025 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday, June 25. You can watch it at 8 p.m. on ABC and ESPN.

You can click here to see the full Doc's Sports study.

