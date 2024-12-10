Light Rain Fog/Mist 44°

Winning Numbers For Tuesday, Dec. 10 'Mega Millions' Drawing With Estimated $619M Jackpot

The winning numbers have been announced for the Tuesday, Dec. 10 Mega Millions drawing.

Some lucky Lottery players are in for an unexpected cash windfall.

Zak Failla
The estimated jackpot is $619 million with a $293.6 million cash option.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing are: 12-14-26-48-52 with a Mega Ball of 21 and a Megaplier of 5X

If no winner wins the top prize, the jackpot will continue to roll until the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. 

Lottery players have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance of winning a Mega Millions jackpot by matching all five balls plus the gold Mega Ball, according to officials.

There are nine ways to win a prize, from $2 to the jackpot. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing.

