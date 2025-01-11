Overcast 30°

Winning Numbers For Saturday, Jan. 11 Powerball Drawing With Estimated $263M Jackpot

The winning numbers have been announced for the Saturday, Jan. 11 Powerball drawing.

Here are the latest Powerball results from the drawing on Saturday, Jan. 11.

 Photo Credit: Pictures of Money - Flickr
Zak Failla
The estimated jackpot is $263 million with a $115.3 million cash option after there was no winner in the past week.

If no Lottery player claims the top prize, the jackpot will continue to roll until the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 03-06-32-37-65 with a Powerball of 04 and the Power Play was 3X.

Lottery players have a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning a Powerball jackpot by matching all five balls plus the Powerball, according to officials. Prizes then range from $1 million to $4, which can be multiplied by the Power Play option.

