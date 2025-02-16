Winning Numbers For Saturday, Feb. 15 Powerball Drawing With Estimated $172M Jackpot

The estimated jackpot is $172 million with a $79.4 million cash option after being recently reset.

If no Lottery player claims the top prize, the jackpot will continue to roll until the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 with a $183 million prize on the line.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 03-16-45-54-56 with a Powerball of 12 and the Power Play was 2X.

Lottery players have a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning a Powerball jackpot by matching all five balls plus the Powerball, according to officials. Prizes then range from $1 million to $4, which can be multiplied by the Power Play option.

