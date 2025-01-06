Winning Numbers For Monday, Jan. 6 Powerball Drawing With Estimated $220M Jackpot

The estimated jackpot is $220 million with a $98.4 million cash option after a recent winner reset the prize pool late last month.

If no winner claims the top prize, the jackpot will continue to roll until the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8 with an even larger prize.

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were 17-34-46-66-67 with a Powerball of 14 and the Power Play was 2X.

Lottery players have a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning a Powerball jackpot by matching all five balls plus the Powerball, according to officials. Prizes then range from $1 million to $4, which can be multiplied by the Power Play option.

