Winning Numbers For Monday, Feb. 17 Powerball Drawing With Estimated $183M Jackpot

The estimated jackpot is $183 million with a $84.5 million cash option with no winner coming forward.

If no winner claims the top prize, the jackpot will continue to roll until the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were 04-44-47-52-57 with a Powerball of 09 and the Power Play was 4X.

Lottery players have a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning a Powerball jackpot by matching all five balls plus the Powerball, according to officials. Prizes then range from $1 million to $4, which can be multiplied by the Power Play option.

