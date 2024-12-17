Fog/Mist 40°

Winning Numbers For Monday, Dec. 16 Powerball Drawing With Estimated $58M Jackpot

The winning numbers have been announced for the Monday, Dec. 16 Powerball drawing.

Here are the latest Powerball results from the drawing on Monday, Dec. 16.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Giorgio Trovato
Zak Failla
The estimated jackpot is $58 million with a $27.1 million cash option after a player in New York recently won the jackpot and reset the prize pool. 

If no winner claims the top prize, the jackpot will continue to roll until the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were 09-30-33-57-61 with a Powerball of  17 and the Power Play was 2X.

Lottery players have a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning a Powerball jackpot by matching all five balls plus the Powerball, according to officials. Prizes then range from $1 million to $4, which can be multiplied by the Power Play option.

