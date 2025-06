Tickets sold in Middlesex County and on the Jackpocket app both won the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Saturday, June 14, winning $816,218. Each player will receive $408,109.

The Middlesex ticket was sold at ShopRite in Spotswood at 380 Summerhill Rd.

The winning numbers were 22, 35, 37, 40 and 42. The XTRA was 04 and the Bullseye was 35.

