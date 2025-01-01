Windows Broken, Rescues Made In Major New Year's Eve Passaic Fire, Mayor Says

The blaze prompted dramatic rescues as firefighters worked tirelessly, breaking windows to help trapped residents escape at the corner of Madison and Gregory Streets in Passaic, according to Mayor Hector Lora.

“Rescues are ongoing,” Lora said. “Windows are being broken open so people can get out.”

Several individuals were transported to local hospitals and treated for smoke inhalation, Lora said. Emergency crews remained on the scene late into the night to bring the fire under control and ensure everyone’s safety.

Further details, including the cause of the fire, remain under investigation.

