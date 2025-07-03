Wife Of Notorious NJ House Flipper Indicted After Smashing Phone In Husband's Federal Case

Jennifer Iturralde Pina, 43, of Franklin Lakes, was indicted on a charge of destruction of records in a federal investigation, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba announced Thursday, July 3.

The case stems from a federal investigation involving her husband, Cesar Humberto Pina, 45 — a real estate influencer better known as “Flipping NJ.”

Pina gained national attention through real estate seminars he hosted alongside DJ Envy, a popular radio host. Authorities say he used that exposure to lure investors, promising returns of 20 to 45 percent in as little as five months.

But according to U.S. Postal Inspector Christopher A. Nielsen, Pina was running a Ponzi-like scheme — using money from new investors to pay earlier ones while funding personal expenses.

Pina was arrested in October 2023 on federal wire fraud charges and released on $1 million bond with electronic monitoring, authorities said.

After Pina’s arrest, prosecutors say Iturralde knew about the investigation. She allegedly asked a friend to discourage a witness from cooperating with federal authorities. A few days later, she tried to give that same friend her phone for safekeeping, but the friend refused.

Then, on March 5, 2024, as federal agents arrived at her home with a warrant, “Iturralde destroyed and hid the cell phone,” according to court documents.

She had previously been charged by complaint and made her first court appearance on Nov. 12, 2024, before U.S. Magistrate Judge André M. Espinosa in Newark federal court.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the financial gain or loss, whichever is greater.

U.S. Attorney Habba credited agents from the FBI, IRS-Criminal Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their work on the case.

The prosecution is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carolyn Silane and Aaron Webman of the Economic Crimes Unit, and Marko Pesce, Deputy Chief of the Bank Integrity, Money Laundering, and Recovery Unit.

