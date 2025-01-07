Widespread Snowfall Expected Soon: What To Know Now

According to the National Weather Service, the time frame for snowfall is from overnight Friday, Jan. 10, into Saturday, Jan. 11.

While it’s too early to predict specific accumulation amounts, the system is expected to be wide-reaching, spanning from Massachusetts to North Carolina.

The setup for this system involves a wave of cold air, with temperatures expected to range from 12 to 25 degrees below average through Sunday, Jan. 12. (See the image above from AccuWeather.)

Additionally, lake-effect snow is possible from Tuesday, Jan. 7, through Thursday, Jan. 9, in the shaded areas shown in the second image above.

Temperatures may remain below freezing across much of the region until Sunday, Jan. 12, the National Weather Service warns.

"Prolonged heating demand, frozen pipes, dangerously low AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures, and power outages are all possible this week," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex Duffus.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

