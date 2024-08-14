Why This NJ Cape Is Realtor's Hottest Property

At approximately 1,100-square-feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the West Orange Cape Cod house is, well, ordinary.

But it's updated. It's in a quiet neighborhood with good school systems.

Oh, and it's affordable.

"It's a sad function of our market right now," said Morris, of Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty, speaking to the high price point of residential real estate.

"There's no inventory and virtually none under $500,000 for a single-family home."

According to RocketHomes, the median price of residential property in West Orange for July 2024 is $602,000, or $293 per square foot. That's a more than 8% increase since July 2023.

Since hitting the market on Monday, Aug. 12, the house has had 46 showings, and 14 more on the calendar.

"It's just crazy how many people are coming to see it," said Morris, whose co-listing agent is Vikram Vasisht.

The house has a renovated kitchen, central air, a backyard and a shed.

Morris says it will make a budding family very happy.

The home will go to whoever makes the best offer on Monday, Aug. 19, Morris said.

Click here for the complete Zillow listing.

