Why Popular Montclair Pizzeria Is Closing After 25 Years

The Bellevue Avenue restaurant announced on its website that its final day of business will be Saturday, Sept. 20, during the Upper Montclair Sidewalk Sale.

“Despite a sound business model, rising labor and food costs and limited volume make it impossible to continue,” DaVinci’s said in a farewell message. “Our last day is Saturday, Sept 20, at the Upper Montclair Sidewalk Sale. Please join us for one final celebration and help us finish strong.”

Owner Gary Conte told Montclair Local that business had been declining since the pandemic. DaVinci’s also lost about 10% of its business when the Bellevue Theater closed in 2017, he said.

On Saturday, DaVinci’s will celebrate with customers one last time, offering a variety of pizzas in front of the store during the sidewalk sale.

