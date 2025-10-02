Why Luigi Mangione’s Next Court Hearing Was Just Canceled

The 26-year-old University of Pennsylvania grad is accused in the high-profile murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan. But his legal battle in Pennsylvania remains stuck over one major issue — he refuses to appear on video.

Mangione Refuses To Appear Virtually

The canceled hearing was set to be held via video conference, as Mangione remains locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York — the same federal facility holding Sean “Diddy” Combs.

But Mangione’s attorneys argued he would only appear in person for critical proceedings in Pennsylvania, and Judge Jackie Atherton Bernard agreed the court cannot compel federal authorities to transport him without their cooperation. The hearing was scrapped.

What Happens Next

The court has ordered Mangione’s defense team to file a certification stating whether he still demands an in-person appearance or will now consent to virtual proceedings. That must be filed within 14 days of the Commonwealth’s next update.

Prosecutors must also submit documentation within 30 days explaining why the federal government denied a writ of habeas corpus ad prosequendum — a legal tool that would’ve allowed his transfer to Blair County for court.

The court is now requiring status updates every 60 days about Mangione’s availability.

Case Status And Charges

Mangione is charged in New York with intentional second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Thompson outside a Midtown hotel just before the company’s annual investor conference in December 2024.

Prosecutors claim the killing was politically motivated and driven by Mangione’s hatred of the healthcare industry. Though a Manhattan judge recently threw out two terrorism-related murder counts, the core second-degree murder charge remains, carrying a potential sentence of 15 years to life. He also faces federal charges related to the killing.

In Pennsylvania, Mangione is charged with:

Felony Forgery – Utters Forged Writing.

Felony Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License.

Misdemeanor Tampering With Records Or ID.

Misdemeanor Possession Of Instrument Of Crime.

Misdemeanor False Identification To Law Enforcement Officer.

He was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona after being recognized by an employee who tipped off police. A ghost gun found on him reportedly matched the weapon used in the CEO’s murder.

