Where To Find $33 Seats At Shakira's MetLife Shows, Seats Selling Out Fast

Especially for the Thursday night, May 15 show, the first of two nights for Shak's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in New Jersey.

But the good news is that there are some seats that are $33 a piece.

The shows kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, May 15 to 16, with only limited seats left for both nights — and in many sections, just one ticket remains.

But a few pairs of seats are still available, and for fans hoping to go with a friend or partner, that window is closing fast.

As of Friday, May 9, many Thursday sections were down to just one seat left, including front and center floor areas. Pricing as of the latest StubHub map:

$27 — Cheapest seat (upper-level Section 314)

$36 — Bestselling upper-level section

$137–$230 — Side-view mid-level sections

$449–$461 — Lower bowl, central views

$613 — Premium floor near stage

$1,130+ — Front-row platinum resale

Only single seats remain in most sections. But a few two-seat options were spotted in Sections 315 and 342, with prices starting at $33 each — among the lowest for the show.

Friday's show is also heating up, with many seats selling quickly — but there are still slightly more two-seat options available, and some of them are budget-friendly:

$51 — Cheapest pair (upper-level Section 328)

$55–$68 — Upper-level side and corner seats

$89–$109 — Mid-tier and end zones

$113–$174 — Mid to lower bowl sides

$217–$226 — Limited lower-level sides

$274–$404 — Near-stage and bestseller sections

StubHub shows active “1 left” alerts across high-demand rows — but Sections 328, 336, and 347 still offer pairs of seats together for under $60 each.

Visit StubHub to buy your last-minute seats to Shakira's shows at MetLife Stadium.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.