WhatsApp Reportedly Banned From House Staffers' Devices: How Meta Responded

Axios first reported on the ban after obtaining an internal email on Monday, June 23. The House's Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) told staffers on Monday that WhatsApp is banned due to a lack of transparency about its data privacy and security practices.

The ban applies to all versions of the messaging platform, including mobile, desktop, and web apps.

"The Office of Cybersecurity has deemed WhatsApp a high-risk to users due to the lack of transparency in how it protects user data, absence of stored data encryption, and potential security risks involved with its use," the CAO said in the email.

Staffers were also told that if they already have WhatsApp installed, they'll "be contacted to remove it." House offices are being directed to use other platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Wickr, Signal, iMessage, and FaceTime.

WhatsApp joins a growing list of banned or restricted technologies on Capitol Hill, like DeepSeek, Microsoft Copilot, ByteDance apps like TikTok, and the free version of ChatGPT. Paid ChatGPT Plus remains the only approved version.

WhatsApp's parent company Meta opposes the ban.

"We disagree with the House Chief Administrative Officer's characterization in the strongest possible terms," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a social media post. "We know members and their staffs regularly use WhatsApp and we look forward to ensuring members of the House can join their Senate counterparts in doing so officially."

"Messages on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted by default, meaning only the recipients and not even WhatsApp can see them," Stone said in a second post. "This is a higher level of security than most of the apps on the CAO's approved list that do not offer that protection."

The ban comes just days after Meta rolled out new monetization tools for WhatsApp, including advertisements on the Updates tab and paid features for creators and businesses. While Meta claims these changes are privacy-friendly, federal cybersecurity officials appear unconvinced.

Meta is also facing an antitrust lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission over the company's purchases of WhatsApp and Instagram.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.