'What Would You Do?' Rapper Robbie Pardlo Of 'City High' Dead At 46 In NJ: Report

Robbie Pardlo, the lead singer of the Grammy-nominated R&B group City High, has died at the age of 46 in Willingboro, NJ, TMZ reports, citing a representative for the artist.

 Photo Credit: mr.pardlo Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Condolences flooded the comments of Pardlo’s final Instagram post a day before TMZ broke the news.

Pardlo’s voice helped define the early 2000s with “What Would You Do?” — a raw anthem that tackled poverty, addiction, and survival. The song soared up the charts and made City High, a Willingboro-based group, a household name.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Pardlo found fame with City High alongside Ryan Toby and Claudette Ortiz. The group’s socially conscious lyrics and unique sound earned them a Grammy nomination and fans across the world.

No cause of death has been officially released.

