What Will Jimmy Say? All Eyes On Kimmel’s Return To ABC Show After Suspension

The show returns to its 11:35 p.m. slot on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Disney said Monday, Sept. 22 it would restore "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after “thoughtful conversations” with the host, ending a pause that began when ABC suspended the program last week.

ABC pulled the show “indefinitely” on Wednesday, Sept. 17 after major station owner Nexstar said it would preempt Kimmel “for the foreseeable future,” a move that followed Kimmel’s Monday, Sept. 15 monologue about Donald Trump and the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

Variety reported over the weekend that Kimmel’s business and legal teams negotiated with Disney and ABC on a path back, and that the host weighed the impact on his staff if the show shut down.

Even with the green light, some viewers still may not see his return. Sinclair Broadcast Group says it will continue to preempt "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on its ABC affiliates and fill the slot with news while talks with ABC continue.

The company told stations, “Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming. Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return.”

Kimmel is expected to use his monologue to frame the controversy on his terms. Look for jokes about the sudden week off and the behind‑the‑scenes scramble, paired with a sober acknowledgment of the tragedy surrounding Kirk’s killing.

He is likely to defend his criticism of those he said politicized the event. And he is almost certain to address the allegation of political pressure on ABC from figures including Donald Trump and FCC chairman Brendan Carr, casting his return as a test of free expression on television.

Do not be surprised if he calls out affiliates that refuse to air the show and invites viewers to find it elsewhere.

It's unclear if Kimmel and his on-air sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez will have any guests, especially with the show being taped less than 24 hours after ABC announced it reached the agreement.

Expect the tone to be a bit defiant — I am back, and I am not backing down — while aiming to keep the focus on the show’s staff and the audience that has followed him for more than two decades.

ABC has not announced any format changes or first-night guests and told stations the program resumes its normal schedule.

Kimmel, 57, has hosted and executive produced Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003, making him the longest‑tenured current late‑night host in the US.

Fellow talk-show host John Oliver was Kimmel's guest on the last episode before his suspension.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.