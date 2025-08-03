Whale Killed In Barnegat Bay Boat Strike; Passenger Thrown Overboard In Shocking Video

According to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, the 20-foot minke whale was first spotted in Barnegat Bay around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2. About an hour later, the New Jersey State Police Marine Unit contacted the conservation group to report that a boat had collided with the animal in a violent crash.

Video of the crash shared with NJ.com shows a boater being thrown overboard as the vessel nearly capsizes after the whale rams it. The passenger appears to be unharmed.

"Oh my God, they're going over," someone on a nearby boat yells in the video. "Shut the motor off!" cried someone else.

It appears from the footage that the whale hit the boat's propellers. The engine racks as the animal goes beneath it, and the minke begins to thrash at the surface of the water following the strike.

It's unclear if the boater was aware of the whale before it rammed the boat.

Videos showing other angles of the strike have also appeared on social media.

The whale's body was later discovered on a sandbar in the bay north of Double Creek Channel, the MMSC said in a Facebook post. Authorities plan to transport the animal to a nearby state park for a necropsy, though the procedure is delayed until Monday because of tidal conditions and limited equipment.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center has asked boaters to avoid the whale carcass for their safety.

Officials ask boaters to be aware of their surroundings and turn off the motor if they believe a whale or other sea mammal may be in the area.

