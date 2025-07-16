West Milford's Nick Weinzierl Dies Suddenly, 33, With Wedding Date Less Than Year Away

Nick, who was born on Christmas, Dec. 25, 1991, died on Monday, July 14, according to an obituary on the D’Agostino Funeral Home website.

He was remembered as fiercely loyal, endlessly thoughtful, and full of love: "He found joy in the little things and lit up when he could make the people around him smile," his sister, Jenna, said on a GoFundMe launched to support Nick's fiancée, Nicole, who is now facing a "future she never planned for." The campaign had raised more than $36,000 as of Wednesday, July 16.

Millennium Communications, where Nick was an employee, donated $10,000 to the campaign following his death.

Nick was raised in Haskell by his mother, Martha, and later built a life in West Milford with Nicole, his obituary says. The couple had planned to marry in May 2026; the venue was booked, her dress had been picked, and the two were filled with excitement for the life ahead, Jenna said.

In the heartfelt obituary on the D'Agostino website, his family wrote:

One of the gifts we’re most grateful for is the joyful time we spent with Nick during this past Fourth of July. He lit up the sky with fireworks, laughing and beaming like a kid. It was pure Nick — living in the moment, making it magical for everyone around him. That day will forever stay in our hearts.

Services for Nick will be held on Saturday, July 19, at D’Agostino Funeral Home, 881 Ringwood Ave., Haskell, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at Nick and Nicole’s home.

Click here to view the campaign for Nicole and here for Nick's complete obituary.

