West Milford's Clinton Road Among World's Most Haunted — And For Good Reason

Clinton Road, running from Newfoundland to Upper Greenwood Lake, has been named one of the “20 Most Haunted Roads in the World” by Sixt Magazine.

The notorious roadway has racked up more than 300,000 Google searches in the past year, according to the ranking. Travelers report everything from ghost lights and Dead Man’s Curve to the infamous “Ghost Boy” who is said to return coins tossed into the river.

“Probably the most common ghost story that we hear about Clinton Road is that of a dead young boy who hangs out under a bridge and returns coins to you,” Weird NJ says. Visitors have reported seeing dozens of coins shimmering in the creek bed beneath the bridge.

Clinton Road’s reputation goes far beyond folklore. Paranormal enthusiasts claim the site once hosted Ku Klux Klan meetings and satanic rituals. In 1983, the road became the scene of real-life horror when a cyclist discovered the body of Daniel Deppner in a garbage bag being picked apart by vultures. Mafia hitman Richard “The Iceman” Kuklinski was later convicted in the killing.

Legends of robed figures at Cross Castle, chains rattling in the woods, and eerie chanting continue to draw thrill seekers to West Milford. For locals, Clinton Road is less of a shortcut — and more of a dare.

