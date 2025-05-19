West Milford Man Built A Corvette-Powered Food Truck, Now He’s Gunning For A World Record

LJ Koch of West Milford, is trying to make history this summer — behind the wheel of a Corvette-powered fajita truck that just hit 126 mph at Pocono Raceway.

Nicknamed The Vettro, the one-of-a-kind ride is part 1952 International Metro Van, part 2021 Corvette Stingray, and fully fueled by Jersey creativity.

“We didn’t plan on making a racer food truck,” said Koch, 30. “But we were like, we need to build the world’s fastest food truck.”

Koch, owner of Luc's on Greenwood Lake, started out cooking in a hot dog trailer and opened Luc’s in memory of a late friend. He found the Metro van on Facebook Marketplace while collecting vintage vehicles. Then, in 2022, a totaled 2021 Corvette popped up at a DC tow yard.

He bought it overnight.

“I showed up with it Monday morning and texted the guys at the shop: ‘I got a surprise.’”

With help from his crew at West Milford Tire, the build took two years and more than 25 people. What started as a quirky custom build is now a fully functional food truck, one that slings chicken teriyaki, cheesesteak, and pork fajitas, with beer taps on both sides.

On May 11, The Vettro made its debut at Pocono, topping out at 126 mph — just 9 mph short of the 135 mph target needed to set the Guinness World Record for Fastest Food Truck.

“We had some aerodynamic issues and the wrong tires,” Koch said. “Now we’ve got racing tires and adjusted the wing. I think we can beat it.”

Sponsored by Miller Lite, the official record attempt is set for July 27 at the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis. But first, Koch is bringing The Vettro to the Indy 500 this weekend, aiming to fire up the crowd — and lock down a sponsor to help cover the $35,000–$50,000 Guinness fees.

“I told them, ‘Let’s do this in front of 300,000 people.’ Guinness said, ‘We love the idea.’”

The van’s original purpose? A heating and plumbing vehicle — bright purple.

“There’s a lot of purple,” Koch said. “We’re dying to know who did it.”

From vintage collector to fast-lane innovator, Koch’s project is pure passion — and pure speed.

“Where a passion for food meets automotive obsession,” his Instagram bio reads.

And The Vettro is every bit that.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.