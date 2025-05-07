WeightWatchers Files For Bankruptcy, Hopes To Adapt In Weight-Loss Drug Era

Parent company WW International announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a news release on Tuesday, May 6. The prominent wellness platform has struggled to keep up with more convenient weight-loss options like the drug Ozempic.

WeightWatchers said it will remain open for its roughly three million worldwide members during its financial restructuring, which the company expects to last 45 days.

"For more than 62 years, WeightWatchers has empowered millions of members to make informed, healthy choices, staying resilient as trends have come and gone," WeightWatchers CEO Tara Comonte said. "The decisive actions we're taking today, with the overwhelming support of our lenders and noteholders, will give us the flexibility to accelerate innovation, reinvest in our members, and lead with authority in a rapidly evolving weight management landscape."

The bankruptcy plan, supported by 72% of WeightWatchers' creditors, turns old debt into $465 million in new loans. It also gives lenders 91% ownership of the reorganized business, while shareholders will split the other 9%.

Executives said the move will give WW International the cash and flexibility to further pursue digital tools and weight-loss drug services.

"As the conversation around weight shifts toward long-term health, our commitment to delivering the most trusted, science-backed, and holistic solutions — grounded in community support and lasting results — has never been stronger, or more important," Comonte said.

WeightWatchers members will continue to have access to doctors, prescription medications, virtual and in-person meetings, and WW's digital app. The company said all employees, vendors, and unsecured creditors will be fully paid.

The bankruptcy filing comes after WeightWatchers lost 12% of its members in 2024, CNN reported. WW International is now a penny stock, dramatically plummeting from its all-time high of around $101 in 2018.

Former CEO Sima Sistani tried to push WeightWatchers into telehealth, buying a platform to prescribe GLP-1 drugs like Mounjaro, Ozempic, and Wegovy. The dramatic shift from WW's trademark points system and group meetings failed, leading to Sistani being replaced by Comonte, a former Shake Shack executive.

The company has also suffered publicly after talk show icon Oprah Winfrey left WW's board in 2024, donating her shares to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The media mogul once said WeightWatchers helped her lose about 40 pounds, but later revealed she also used a weight-loss drug.

A New York City housewife named Jean Nidetch founded WeightWatchers as a living-room support group back in 1963. WeightWatchers is based on a points system, with each point representing a food or drink's calories, saturated fat, sugar, and protein.

WeightWatchers had 3.3 million subscribers at the end of 2024.

