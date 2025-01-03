Wayne SWAT Standoff: Semi-Conscious Suspect Found After Hours-Long Barricade, Police Say

Trouble on Lancaster Court in the Wayne Village apartments began around 1:40 p.m. when a woman called police saying that she was not home, but a man later identified as Hisham N. Obaid, 38, broke in and sent her photos saying he was inside, Wayne Police Capt. Daniel Daly said.

Police found Obaid's car parked outside and observed him through a window. While the apartment doors were locked, officers contacted the man by phone and set up a perimeter. Despite initial contact, the man failed to surrender and eventually broke communication, police said.

Following New Jersey Attorney General directives, the Wayne Police Crisis Negotiations Unit and Passaic County SWAT Team were called in. Using advanced techniques and technology, officers determined Obaid was lying on the floor inside and unresponsive, police said.

SWAT officers forced entry into the apartment and found Obaid semi-conscious and apparently under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance. Drug paraphernalia was also recovered at the scene. Obaid was provided medical attention by the Wayne First Aid Squad and transported to Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson.

Obaid was charged with burglary, criminal contempt of a court order, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held on a warrant and transferred to the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing.

