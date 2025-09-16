Wayne Police Officer Fired For Cocaine Test Can’t Get Job Back, Judge Rules

Officer Eric Lougheed, who was apparently hired in June 2024, filed suit in February 2025 after his termination, arguing the township imposed discipline “without just cause” following a January drug test that came back positive.

He asked the court to overturn the township’s decision, reinstate him with back pay, restore his seniority, and cover attorney’s fees.

According to a Jan. 30, 2025 letter from Wayne Business Administrator Christopher J. Tietjen, Lougheed’s employement with the township was terminated effective Jan. 22, de to a violation of the police department’s drug testing policy.

On Aug. 29, 2025, Superior Court Judge Rudolph A. Filko granted the Township of Wayne’s motion to dismiss and dismissed Lougheed’s complaint with prejudice, meaning the case cannot be refiled.

The Township of Wayne has not issued further comment following the dismissal.

