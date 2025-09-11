Wayne Police Lieutenant Shot Sword-Wielding Man, Grand Jury Says It Was Justified (Video)

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said the investigation stemmed from a Feb. 14 incident involving Lt. Doug Itjen.

That day, Wayne police first responded to a single-car crash involving Connor Darpino, Valdes said. Police said Darpino became argumentative and combative with an officer, was arrested, charged, and released from headquarters.

Later that night, just before 10 p.m., police were called to a home after a report that Darpino had intentionally taken about 20 Xanax pills. When officers arrived, Darpino came out onto a second-floor balcony holding two swords, prosecutors said.

He told officers he would jump down and stab them, then went back inside and closed the door. Police secured the perimeter and called for additional support. Shortly after, Darpino came down the stairs with a sword in each hand, pointing them toward Lt. Itjen and another officer, Valdes said.

Officers ordered Darpino to drop the swords, but he refused. Lt. Itjen fired his service weapon seven times, hitting Darpino five times. Police rendered aid before he was taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment. Two swords were recovered at the scene.

The case was presented to a grand jury, which found the use of deadly but non-fatal force was justified under New Jersey law because Lt. Itjen reasonably believed it was immediately necessary to protect himself or others from death or serious injury.

Body camera footage of the incident was released and can be viewed here. Officials warn it contains graphic images and language.

